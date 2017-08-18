Cormier says he and Jones will never be friends

Daniel Cormier responded to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' request that they bury the hatchet and become buddies.

Do not expect Daniel Cormier and UFC rival Jon Jones to be getting ice cream together any time soon.

Jones reclaimed the light heavyweight title after knocking out Cormier at UFC 21 last month.

Cormier responded to Jones' comments that he wants them to have a "respectful relationship" and for them to "support each other's causes."

However, that is a little too much of a stretch for Cormier, who has lost two UFC bouts to Jones.

"Friendship would be very difficult for us to achieve because of our history," Cormier said on "UFC Tonight.

"… And I'm okay with that. I've always said that we don't have to be friends."

Cormier, though, was gracious in his words about Jones, saying he respects him as an athlete.

"In terms of going forward, we will be professional because we have to," he said. "Until the cage door closes again."