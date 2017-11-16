Cornell du Preez earns baptism of fire against full-strength All Blacks

South African-born No8 Cornell du Preez will make his first start for Scotland when they play New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday, after injuries forced head coach Gregor Townsend to make two changes from the side who beat Samoa 44-38 last week.

Du Preez comes in for vice-captain Ryan Wilson, while the other change is in the front row, where Zander Fagerson is also elevated from the bench in place of tighthead WP Nel, who broke his arm early in the game against Samoa.

The changes are yet more disruption for a pack that is without its four best looseheads, two leading hookers, second rows Richie Gray and Tim Swinson, and openside John Hardie.

Townsend conceded that if Scotland defend against New Zealand as they defended against Samoa, particularly in the second half, then it could be “a long 80 minutes” against a side who racked up 30 points in a rain-soaked first-half against France last weekend.

Yet if Scotland were sluggish in their opening international of the season and guilty of worrying defensive lapses, there were also some good signs in attack. Townsend was also keen to highlight the positive contribution made by Du Preez when he came on against Samoa, with the No8’s lovely inside pass setting up Peter Horne’s try.

Du Preez now has a chance to stake a claim for a regular starting berth in the Scotland back row, given that Scotland’s most obvious shortcoming in personnel is the lack of a prolific ball-carrier to make the hard yards from No8.

Various options, including David Denton, Magnus Bradbury and Adam Ashe, have been tried or considered, yet none have provided that consistent go-forward which Scotland need. Vern Cotter rated the 6ft 4in, 18st 8lb breakaway and would have given the 26-year-old more than just two caps off the bench had he not suffered a succession of injuries.

Now, after a tidy cameo against Samoa, Townsend has turned to the former South Africa under-20s back row player who broke through into Super Rugby with the Kings before moving to Edinburgh in 2013 and qualifying on the basis of his three-year residency.

“Cornell was in excellent form before he got a really serious injury and I remember at the time a lot of people thought he might not come back from that injury,” said Townsend.

“Having spoken to him and worked with him this season, it is the first time he has really felt no pain at training, and you can see that with how his fitness has changed. He’s having a lot more involvements in games, he’s very skilful and also very aggressive, which is a good combination.

“Even had Ryan been fit Cornell would have been in the mix in terms of a conversation. Coming off the bench against Samoa he stood out with his impact, so now he gets that opportunity to start. Cornell runs with intent and intelligence, and he’s got lovely linking skills too.

“There’s more to ball carrying than just running straight and Cornell brings that. He also defended really aggressively this year, and has really stepped up in that area – we’ll need that.”

Townsend acknowledged that Scotland will “have to be at our very best” to stand any chance of gaining a historic first win over the All Blacks. Yet he said there have also been signs that the rest of the world is catching up with New Zealand.

“We’ve got a job to do and that’s to play as well as we can to win the game for our country and in any game you’ve got to take the game to the opposition in attack and defence. So we admire the way New Zealand play, I love New Zealand as a country and the New Zealand people. But when you play any team, if you want to lose you’ll just sit back and admire their play, if you want to win you’ll really go at them. That’s what we’re planning to do.

“Teams have shown they can put New Zealand under pressure, either by getting them to make mistakes - I think the Lions showed that - or scoring points through their own attack, which Australia showed on a couple of occasions. So we understand how difficult it will be, but there have been examples recently of areas where New Zealand haven’t been perfect.

“But also there’s some clear examples of what happens when you don’t get it right, when you sit off New Zealand and allow them to play. South Africa conceded 50 points; Australia conceded 40 points before the game got to the 50th minute. So you have to be at your very best, and if you let New Zealand play by the way you defend but also by the way you attack - if you give them easy ball to attack off - then you will concede tries.”

Townsend believes Scotland are at a disadvantage when it comes to playing the All Blacks thanks to the SRU’s decision to remove Scotland from the roster of teams to tour New Zealand after a particularly brutal tour in 2000 when they lost the Tests 69-20 and 48-14. With so few Scots touring with the Lions, the only experience of Kiwi rugby most Scotland players have is the MacPhail Scholarship where young Scots spend three or four months playing there, as Finn Russell, Jonny Gray and John Barclay did.

Townsend expressed his hope that Scotland tours to New Zealand would resume “in the next two or three years”.

However, New Zealand, who have been at No.1 in the world rankings for eight years, are clearly taking a Scotland side now at No.6 seriously after their victory over Australia in Sydney this summer. In the past New Zealand have often fielded a second-string side against Scotland, but All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named a full-strength side for tomorrow’s Murrayfield encounter.

This will be Scotland’s 31st attempt to beat New Zealand since their 12-7 defeat by Dave Gallaher’s 1905 Invincibles at Inverleith. So far Scotland have just two draws to their name – 0-0 in 1864 and 25-25 in 1983, both of which were at Murrayfield – although they were extremely unlucky to lose to 21-18 to a late Grant Fox penalty at Auckland’s Eden Park in 1990.

On the bench there are also four changes, with Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist replacing the injured Tim Swinson, tighthead Simon Berghan replacing Fagerson and uncapped Leicester Tigers flanker Luke Hamilton coming in for Du Preez. The other change is driven by Tommy Seymour’s toe injury, which means that uncapped Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan replaces utility back Chris Harris, who made his Test debut against Samoa last week.

Scotland (v New Zealand, Murrayfield, tomorrow, 5.15pm) S Hogg; T Seymour, H Jones, A Dunbar, L Jones; F Russell, A Price (all Glasgow); D Marfo, S McInally (both Edinburgh, Z Fagerson (Glasgow); B Toolis (Edinburgh), J Gray (Glasgow); J Barclay (Scarlets); H Watson, C du Preez (both Edinburgh).

Replacements: G Turner, J Bhatti (both Glasgow), S Berghan, G Gilchrist (both Edinburgh), L Hamilton (Leicester), H Pyrgos, P Horne (both Glasgow), B McGuigan (Sale).

New Zealand D McKenzie; W Naholo, R Crotty, SB Williams, R Ioane; B Barrett, A Smith; K Hames, C Taylor, N Laulala, L Romano, S Whitelock, V Fifita, S Cane, K Read (captain). Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, O Tu’ungafasi, LSquire, M Todd, TJ Perenara, L Sopoaga, A Lienert-Brown.