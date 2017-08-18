Corona returns in Mexico World Cup qualification roster projection

The Luis Pompilio Paez era is coming to a close.

It wasn't a glorious run for the Mexico assistant coach who took over managerial duties during Juan Carlos Osorio's six-match suspension. Mexico crashed out of the Gold Cup in the semifinals against Jamaica, meaning Osorio still has another game to go in his ban for acosting the fourth official in the third-place game of the Confederations Cup.

So, it will once again be Pompilio Paez on the sidelines for Mexico's World Cup qualifier against Panama, while Osorio will return to the bench in San Jose when El Tri meet Costa Rica.

There was no confusing it during the Gold Cup, though. This is still Osorio's team - for better or for worse. He's still running the training sessions and giving the news conferences. And he's definitely still making the decisions about who is and isn't on the list for these games, matches that could see Mexico officially clinch qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Goal takes a look at the 23 men Osorio may call in to face Panama and head to Costa Rica in a window Mexico hopes will be the last meaningful one in World Cup qualification.

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Moises Munoz (Puebla)

Alfredo Talavera's knee injury suffered in week one of Liga MX with Toluca makes the third goalkeeper position an interesting one. Guillermo Ochoa is stuck in Groundhog Day, suffering a 4-0 defeat Friday with Standard just months after moving from La Liga where he regularly saw high numbers of shots find the back of his net. Still, there's no question that he's Mexico's best goalkeeper, and his showings with El Tri haven't disappointed in quite some time.

Corona's recovery from the injury that kept him out of the Confederations Cup is long behind him, as evidenced by his starting role in the Gold Cup. The third spot could go to Munoz or Chivas shot-stopper Rodolfo Cota, or even a younger goalkeeper, but the experience Munoz can provide and his standing in the locker room should see him earn the nod.

Defenders

Hector Moreno (Roma), Diego Reyes (Porto), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Miguel Layun (Porto), Paul Aguilar (America), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Edson Alvarez (America)

Hector Moreno is the first name on the team sheet and Diego Reyes and Nestor Araujo aren't far behind. The center backs form the core of Osorio's teams, and Moreno's status as Mexico's best defender sometimes overshadows that he's also one of the team's best passers - certainly when it comes to playing out of the back. Now that he's had a few games back fit with Club America, Paul Aguilar could be welcomed in for the first time in the Osorio era to play right back. Miguel Layun still isn't starting in Portugal but consistently performs for El Tri, while Jesus Gallardo's ability to play either left back or winger is an asset Osorio prizes.

