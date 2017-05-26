Corsica 1-1 Nigeria: Iheanacho strike saves Super Eagles from defeat

Jean-Jacques Mandrichi’s early goal gave the hosts hope of a victory, but the Manchester City man levelled proceedings from the penalty spot

A second-rate Nigeria performance was rescued by Kelechi Iheanacho, who netted the side's only goal to earn a 1-1 draw against Corsica in Friday’s friendly game.



Jean-Michel Cavalli’s men were on course for a famous victory at Stade Francois Coty, but the Manchester City forward showed his quality with the leveller to end the rip-roaring contest a goal apiece.

The Super Eagles fell behind after just five minutes when 32-year-old Jean-Jacques Mandrichi scored from the penalty spot after Tyronne Ebuehi had handled the ball in the penalty area.





