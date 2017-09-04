Costa left off Chelsea's Champions League squad as Man Utd name Ibrahimovic

Chelsea have left striker Diego Costa out of their squad for the Champions League group stage.

The Spain international has been tipped to return to training with the Premier League champions after failing to secure a move away during the transfer window.

However, the 28-year-old has been omitted from the 25-man list for European duties, which cannot be updated again until after the group stage.

Conte's men 23/20 to win CL Group C

Manchester United have surprisingly named Zlatan Ibrahimovic and James Wilson in their own squad.

Ibrahimovic is recovering from a serious knee ligament injury and had been tipped to return to action in January, but his place on Jose Mourinho's list implies that he could be available for the latter part of the group stage.

Wilson, meanwhile, has been drafted into Mourinho's plans and handed the number 29 shirt, despite not having played for the club since the 2015-16 season.

Barcelona have included Arda Turan and Thomas Vermaelen in their squad, suggesting head coach Ernesto Valverde intends to keep both players at Camp Nou, despite reports of interest from clubs in Turkey.

Liverpool have caused a stir by leaving out Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ings and Lazar Markovic but have included Philippe Coutinho, who failed to engineer a move to Barca.

Manchester City's squad features Eliaquim Mangala and Fabian Delph, after the duo failed to secure moves away, while Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela are notable absentees from Tottenham's selection.

Borussia Dortmund have omitted Marco Reus from their squad as he continues to recover from injury, as well as recently signed youngster Jadon Sancho.

The opening round of group-stage matches takes place on September 12 and 13. The full Champions League squads for the five UK teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona are below, with B-team players having an asterisk next to their names.

CHELSEA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD

View photos Alvaro Morata Chelsea More

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero, Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Davide Zappacosta, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen*, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jake Clarke-Salter*

Midfielders: Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Moses, Kenedy, Charly Musonda*, Willian, Kyle Scott*

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi

MAN UTD CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD

View photos Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United More

Read More