Costa left off Chelsea's Champions League squad as Man Utd name Ibrahimovic

Chelsea have left striker Diego Costa out of their squad for the Champions League group stage.
The Spain international has been tipped to return to training with the Premier League champions after failing to secure a move away during the transfer window.
However, the 28-year-old has been omitted from the 25-man list for European duties, which cannot be updated again until after the group stage.
Manchester United have surprisingly named Zlatan Ibrahimovic and James Wilson in their own squad.
Ibrahimovic is recovering from a serious knee ligament injury and had been tipped to return to action in January, but his place on Jose Mourinho's list implies that he could be available for the latter part of the group stage.
Wilson, meanwhile, has been drafted into Mourinho's plans and handed the number 29 shirt, despite not having played for the club since the 2015-16 season.
Barcelona have included Arda Turan and Thomas Vermaelen in their squad, suggesting head coach Ernesto Valverde intends to keep both players at Camp Nou, despite reports of interest from clubs in Turkey.
Liverpool have caused a stir by leaving out Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ings and Lazar Markovic but have included Philippe Coutinho, who failed to engineer a move to Barca.
Manchester City's squad features Eliaquim Mangala and Fabian Delph, after the duo failed to secure moves away, while Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela are notable absentees from Tottenham's selection.
Borussia Dortmund have omitted Marco Reus from their squad as he continues to recover from injury, as well as recently signed youngster Jadon Sancho.
The opening round of group-stage matches takes place on September 12 and 13. The full Champions League squads for the five UK teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona are below, with B-team players having an asterisk next to their names.
CHELSEA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero, Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Davide Zappacosta, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen*, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jake Clarke-Salter*
Midfielders: Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Moses, Kenedy, Charly Musonda*, Willian, Kyle Scott*
Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi
MAN UTD CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Romero
Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian
Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial, James Wilson
MAN CITY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany
Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, İlkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure
Forwards: Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus
LIVERPOOL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward
Defenders: Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez*, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan*, Conor Masterson, Trent Alexander-Arnold*
Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Cameron Brannagan*, Ovie Ejaria*, Sheyi Ojo*
Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Kent*, Rhian Brewster*, Ben Woodburn*, Harry Wilson*
SPURS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga
Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies
Midfielders: Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen
Forwards: Son Heung-Min, Fernando Llorente, Harry Kane
REAL MADRID CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Luca Zidane*
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf Hakimi, Alvaro Tejero*, Luismi Quezada*, Manu Hernando*, Jose Leon Bernal,
Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez, Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio, Isco, Mateo Kovacic, Dani Ceballos
Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Borja Mayoral, Dani Gomez*, Franchu, Oscar*
BARCELONA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jasper Cillessen, Adrian Ortola
Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen
Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Andres Iniesta, Rafinha, Paulinho, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Gerard Deulofeu
Attackers: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Paco Alcacer