Zaha eyes Morocco scalp on return to Cote d’Ivoire

The Elephants square off against the Atlas Lions for a place in Russia 2018 and the 25-year-old has set his sights on nothing but a win

Cote d’Ivoire's Wilfried Zaha is eyeing victory over Morocco when both sides clash in Saturday's decisive World Cup qualifying clash at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

The Elephants sit only a point behind Herve Renard’s side after five games played and only a victory will seal their participation in next year’s showpiece.

And the Crystal Palace winger, returning to his home country after two decades, wants to put up a talismanic performance to ensure Marc Wilmots' men book their place at Morocco’s expense.

“This is my first time back and it’s nice to be here,” Zaha told club website.

“When I arrived the reception was crazy – I’d left here as no-one and come back as a hero, and I feel like I haven’t even done anything yet!

“I’m looking forward to the game because it’s an opportunity for me to prove my worth and show up in big games.

“Big players step up in big games, and I want to be one of those players that my team can rely on.

“That’s why when I put on the shirt, it means a lot because they have so much love and belief, and I’ve yet to do anything yet.

“When we played against Senegal in France, the crowd was crazy and that wasn’t even here!

“There’s a lot at stake because with the Moroccan crowd it’ll be a nice vibe, so I’m looking forward to it," he concluded.