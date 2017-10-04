Could the 3-5-2 be the setup that helps USA secure World Cup place?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The four-man defense has been the key staple of the U.S. national team for so long that it seemed unlikely that we would ever see a shift to a three-man back line, even in specific situations. It took the return of a former coach and the evolution of the player pool to make it a viable option in big matches for the first time in 15 years.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that back then, at the 2002 World Cup, it was also Bruce Arena who enjoyed success playing with three central defenders. Soon after he took over for Jurgen Klinsmann at the end of 2016, he mentioned the 3-5-2 as a system we could see the USMNT employ.

Arena wasn't kidding. We have seen the U.S. deploy three central defenders in some very big matches, most notably the 1-1 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. He shifted to a 3-5-2 late in the recent road qualifier in Honduras, a move that helped produce Bobby Wood's vital equalizer, a goal that kept the Americans from having their qualifying hopes suffer a devastating blow.

As the Americans prepare for another crucial qualifier Friday against Panama, there is a very good chance we will see three center backs deployed in either a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3

"It's always there," Arena said of the 3-5-2 option. "You learn to play it in different styles and certainly if we're chasing the game and we want to throw another player into the attack, it's always an option."

U.S. captain Michael Bradley added: "It certainly can be (an effective tool). Obviously we played three for 90 minutes against Mexico, we played three for the last 25 or 30 minutes against Honduras, but quite honestly the three we played against Mexico was different from the three we played against Honduras.

"It depends on who's on the field, it depends on the situation. It depends on if three actually mean five, or does three mean three? Are we starting that way, or are we going to it at the end of a game if we need to push things?"