Could Centurion Sturridge be Klopp's Liverpool salvation?

The groans went up around Anfied once again. The tension was rising.

Jonas Lossl had leapt to his left to parry Mo Salah’s penalty up into the air. Jordan Henderson had fired it back, only to see his shot hit the outside of the post and flash wide.

After successive draws at home, which brought Jurgen Klopp’s side just one goal, Liverpool’s profligacy was rearing its ugly head once more.

Only Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Manchester City have had more shots than Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Only three teams have missed more Big Chances – and no player in the league has squandered more of those than Salah (6).

Jurgen Klopp’s side had missed vital opportunities at key moments during both their 4-1 hammering at Tottenham and in their 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City.

