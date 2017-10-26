Who could Eddie Jones pick in England's starting line-up against Argentina?

Eddie Jones has wasted little time in dropping hints as to how he will deploy his England side for the three autumn internationals against Argentina, Australia and Samoa, with players returning from the British and Irish Lions tour potentially being rested and new faces stepping up to stake their 2019 Rugby World Cup claim.

Two uncapped players are included in Jones’ training squad in Exeter Chiefs back-row Sam Simmonds and Bath hooker Tom Dunn, while two more will join the side as “apprentice players” in Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith and Bath forward Zach Mercer, who are both internationals in the making.

Jones’ plans may have been altered slightly late on Wednesday night when both Joe Marler and Nathan Hughes picked up bans for separate incidents in the Wasps vs Harlequins European match last Sunday, although while the former has subsequently been left out of this autumn’s squad, the latter is included as his two-week suspension will expire before England start their campaign.

As a result, Jones may now have to depend on players he had hoped to rest, while chances for slightly less experienced players to impress that were in the plan may now be shelved unless circumstances change along the way.

Jones did not name a captain, either, although all suggestions point to the retention of Dylan Hartley as skipper after the Northampton Saints hooker saw a citing against him dropped in midweek.

So with all that in mind, who will start the first autumn international on 11 November when England face Argentina? Jack de Menezes selects his squad.

1. Mako Vunipola

One of the players who could do with a rest, given he started all three British and Irish Lions Tests in the summer before coming straight back into the Saracens side. However, Joe Marler’s ban leaves England short on experience at loosehead, and while Ellis Genge should see good game time over next month, Vunipola will be needed.