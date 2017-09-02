You could say I let the team down, says Bafana Bafana's Eric Mathoho

The Bafana defender has shouldered some of the blame for their defeat against the Blue Sharks following his sending off

South Africa international Eric Mathoho has shouldered part of the blame for Bafana Bafana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde.

The 27-year-old was given his marching orders with just over 20 minutes remaining after lashing out at a Cape Verde player with a needless challenge.

Mathoho’s sending off subsequently ended any chance of a Bafana come-back as they were trailing at the time and resigned Stuart Baxter’s men to their first ever defeat against the Islanders.

Following the Kaizer Chiefs defender’s sending off, many fans hit out at the player for his antics, and he has admitted that he somewhat let the team down.

“You could say I let the team down, but we didn’t concede even after I was off the pitch,” Mathoho was quoted by IOL.

This was Mathoho’s second red card in successive match after he was also sent off seven minutes into his club’s 2-1 loss to SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash more than a week earlier.

“I got the ball from Keagan Dolly and I lost possession, then I went shoulder to shoulder with the opponent. My intention was to slide and put the ball out of play, but I really don’t know what happened,” Mathoho explained.

Mathoho has struggled in recent times and looks a shadow of his past self, but he's confident that this is just a rough patch and he will eventually bounce back for both club and country.

“You can’t always be at your peak,” he said.

“There is a time when, after a game, I know I wasn’t at my best, but I am working hard to get back to my best. I had never been sent off in my career until the red card against SuperSport. Obviously I am disappointed,” he concluded.