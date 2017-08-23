How could Liverpool line up against Hoffenheim in Champions League play-off round decider?

Liverpool face Hoffenheim for a place in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday, on a what will be a pivotal night for their 2017/18 season.

Jürgen Klopp’s side bring a 2-1 advantage back to Anfield with them after a good first-leg performance, but one that was not without its faults.

Klopp himself indicated that he is prioritising this tie by resting several first-choice players for Saturday’s narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, some of whom should return, but Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho remains out of contention.

Having missed the start of the season with a back problem, the playmaker is now recovering from a virus. So, without Coutinho to call on, how should Liverpool line up against Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim.

The should-be’s

Simon Mignolet was probably Liverpool’s man of the match in Hoffenheim, with a penalty save that could yet prove crucial. The Belgian is assured of his place between the posts for this return leg.

Despite Mignolet’s heroics, young right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold took the headlines for his sublime free-kick opener. The 18-year-old will have benefitted from a week’s rest after he was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace and who knows, his free-kick ability may come in handy once again.

In the centre of defence, Dejan Lovren will need to improve upon his rather shaky showing at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, but should still get the nod over Ragnar Klavan. Joel Matip was far more impressive in that first leg and will partner the Croatian.

Skipper Jordan Henderson was withdrawn on the hour mark in Germany but played the full complement of minutes against Palace and should be prepared do so again, especially Liverpool are not in the clear in the closing stages. Emre Can was another player rested on Saturday and can expect to return to the midfield.

The forward line selects itself. Sadio Mané seemed to enjoy himself down Hoffenheim’s left flank last week and his incisive play should have been rewarded with at least an assist. Mohamed Salah will have been disappointed not to score his first European goal for the club but should return refreshed after just half an hour against Palace. Roberto Firmino will start up against his former club.

The maybes

With those names all but certain to play from the off, two positions are left to be resolved. At left-back, the choice is either Alberto Moreno, who played and suffered a few hairy moments in Hoffenheim; Andrew Robertson, a new signing drastically inexperienced at this level but one who looked promising against Palace on his full debut.

Alternatively, and given that Jurgen Klopp has talked about this tie as a continuation of last season, James Milner could revert to the position. That, in turn, would mean Georginio Wijnaldum starting alongside Can. The midfielder has looked out of sorts so far this season, but his knack of scoring important goals at important times should not be ignored.

The Independent’s Liverpool XI to play Hoffenheim (4-3-3): Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mané, Firmino.