How could Manchester City line up against Liverpool in Premier League clash at the Etihad?

Manchester City entertain Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday lunch-time, but it should be the neutrals who are entertained the most.

The corresponding fixture last season produced a highly-entertaining 1-1 that saw end-to-end action from the first minute to the last.

Many are expecting the same this time around, though Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his pre-season title favourites can assert themselves against a fellow contender.

How could the Catalan’s side line up on Saturday?

The should-bes

Ederson will start in goal for Guardiola’s side and will be hopeful of improving on his last Etihad appearance, which saw him nutmegged by Wayne Rooney for Everton’s goal in a 1-1 draw last month.

Kyle Walker returns from suspension following his controversial red card that night and should start on the right. Benjamin Mendy enjoyed a decent full debut at Bournemouth and is likely to take his place on the opposite flank.

With Vincent Kompany out of contention after picking up a calf strain on international duty, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are likely to be partnered in the centre of defence. The pair tend to bring out the worst in each other and how they cope with Liverpool’s devastating attack could be critical.

Fernandinho leads the race to be Guardiola’s sole sitting midfielder with support from Kevin de Bruyne, who has dropped deeper in each of City’s opening three games. David Silva has made an excellent start to the campaign and should be confident of playing from the off.

Raheem Sterling is suspended after his sending off on the south coast, which should pave the way Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané to take up advanced positions on the flanks. Gabriel Jesus started and scored at Bournemouth, so he should get the nod in the lone striker role.

The maybes

Eliaquim Mangala could return to first-team action if Guardiola decides to revert to playing three at the back, but given his manager’s comments about needing to work on the Frenchman’s “weakness in the build-up”, that seems unlikely.

Yaya Toure has a greater chance of playing from the off but is more likely to feature from the bench.

Ditto Sergio Aguero, despite the Argentine’s faultless record in this fixture. Aguero has scored in all five of his league appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad and his next Premier League goal will make him the highest-scoring non-European in the top-flight’s post-1992 history.

The Independent’s Manchester City XI to face Liverpool: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; Fernandinho; B. Silva, D. Silva, De Bruyne, Sané, Jesus.