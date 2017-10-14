How could Manchester United line up against Liverpool?

Manchester United's first meeting with one of the Premier League's top six clubs comes at Anfield on Saturday when they face Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side have made an excellent start to the season, taking 19 points from a possible 21 and conceding just twice, but they will take nothing for granted on Merseyside.

Marouane Fellaini has come on leaps and bounds under Mourinho but he is unavailable for Saturday’s trip having suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Belgium.

The should-bes

David de Gea has kept a clean sheet in six of United’s opening seven matches and will start in goal at Anfield.

Antonio Valencia scored with a terrific strike against Liverpool’s neighbours Everton last month and will be deployed at right-back. Eric Bailly was left on the bench for the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out but is expected to return.

Without Fellaini or Paul Pogba to call upon, Mourinho is expected to turn to Ander Herrera to play alongside Nemanja Matic in the centre of midfield.

Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford are the United’s manager preferred band of three behind striker Romelu Lukaku, who has fully recovered from the ankle problem that he carried over the international break.

The could-bes

Mourinho has a decision to make at left-back, where Ashley Young is expected to edge out Daley Blind and the returning Luke Shaw. Whoever he selects will come up against Liverpool’s danger man, Mohamed Salah.

Phil Jones missed England’s final World Cup qualifiers with a knee injury and may not be risked at Anfield but if there is any chance of him playing, Mourinho is likely to start him.

The 25-year-old played with the problem through the full 90 minutes in the victory over Palace.

Manchester United’s predicted XI to play Liverpool: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Young; Herrera, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.