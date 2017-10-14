Klopp slams Mourinho's negative tactics following Anfield bore draw

Jurgen Klopp feels he would be an unpopular man if he adopted Jose Mourinho's tactics at Liverpool after Premier League leaders Manchester United bedded in for a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

United edged back ahead of Manchester City at the summit – their neighbours face Stoke City later on Saturday – but offered little as an attacking force on Merseyside, with the exception of Romelu Lukaku shooting too close to Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the 43rd minute.

Mignolet's counterpart David de Gea produced the game's outstanding moment when he denied Joel Matip with a tremendous reaction save, while Klopp felt Philippe Coutinho should have been awarded a penalty when he took a tumble in the United box.

Liverpool have now won only one of eight matches in all competitions, but Klopp feels their luck will change if they show more of the application that was on display against their old rivals.

"It's difficult to judge. I think again the performance was worth three points. We were the better side, the more active side," he told Sky Sports.

"United came here and wanted a point. They got it. We wanted three points and didn't get it.

"Everyone knows it is difficult when a top-class team like Manchester United has that defensive approach. It was a clear penalty off Phil.

"Let's carry on. So far, we've only lost one Premier League game. It's not exactly what we want but everybody could see we're not miles away from Manchester United.

"It's not my right to be frustrated. I'm sure if I played like this we could not do this at Liverpool.