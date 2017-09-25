Could USMNT players take a knee and join American anthem protests?

This week's NFL schedule was more notable for what happened before the games than during them.

A number of players - and in some cases entire teams - either took a knee during the singing of the American national anthem before kickoff or declined to take to the field for the pre-game ceremony entirely.

They did so to protest racial injustice in American society by following the lead of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first player to go down on one knee during the anthem last season.

Kaepernick's protest and those that have followed have been praised by many and slammed by others - including, in the latter case, President Donald Trump, who has suggested that players taking a knee should be fired or suspended.

Trump's inflammatory remarks have put a spotlight on the issue and drawn comments from across the sporting world, with the Golden State Warriors' decision to decline the traditional visit of the reigning NBA champions to the White House bringing a number of basketball stars into the conversation.

In soccer, United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe took a knee before a match against Thailand last year.

So far, though, her male counterparts have avoided becoming involved in the protests. Could that change when Bruce Arena's side faces Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying in October?

WHAT HAVE USMNT PLAYERS SAID ABOUT THE PROTESTS?

Whereas his predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann said he would let his players make their own decision with regards to the national anthem, current USMNT coach Bruce Arena expects them to observe it standing.

"I think players should stand for the national anthem," Arena told Fox Sports. "I think representing your country is one of the greatest honors a player or coach can have. That would be my expectations of the players as well."

Player opinions have been mixed. Michael Bradley, the team's captain and a critic of Trump's travel ban, said in March that he "feels strongly" that players should stand.

"I think you should stand," he told Sports Illustrated. "If you’re choosing to represent the U.S. national team, you are also choosing to respect our country, to respect the flag, to respect the anthem and to represent it all in the best possible way.

"And so I feel strongly that everyone should stand. If you have that big of a problem with something that’s going on in our country or feel so strongly that you need to protest in that way, then I would say don't come. Don't play at all."

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron went further, saying - according to USA Today - that he would be "furious" if a teammate took a knee during the anthem.

"I think when you put on the national team jersey, you are representing the country," Cameron said. "I agree that you should stand for the national anthem."

But others, like Klinsmann, believe each player should have the right to express themselves as they see fit. "For me it is a personal preference, it is a quiet protest," Alejandro Bedoya told USA Today. "Nobody is disturbing anybody, nobody is breaking anything or damaging anything."

"I wouldn't do it, but if somebody else felt the need... they should be able to do it to back up their claims for whatever they feel is being suppressed or whatever community they're trying to support," Bedoya added. "It's their choice, but for me I'm not going to go either way and say you shouldn't do this and shouldn't do that."

