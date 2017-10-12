He could win LaLiga for a mediocre team - Filipe Luis in awe of Messi

Filipe Luis will go up against Lionel Messi again on Saturday and concedes that playing the "butcher" role is the only way to stop him.

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis championed Lionel Messi as he gets set to go head-to-head with the Barcelona star on Saturday, declaring his belief that the Argentina superstar could take a "mediocre team" to LaLiga title success.

Messi has been in irresistible form so far this season for Barca, scoring 11 league goals in seven matches as the Catalan giants have taken control at the top of the table.

The 30-year-old provided another timely reminder of his immense ability during the international break, netting a hat-trick as Argentina crucially beat Ecuador 3-1 to avoid an embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup.

And Filipe Luis accepts he will likely have to play the "butcher" role again to stop Messi when Barca visit the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, as there is no other way to halt the forward.

He told El Mundo: "Messi is so good that he could win the league with only a mediocre team, which is not the case [with Barca].

"Barca have the ability to create constant internal problems. They seem to like that, but Messi is so good, so good. He sustains them no matter what happens around him.

"When Messi or Cristiano [Ronaldo] get 50 goals, people think that the defences are bad, but when they are not there, there are no other goals and we are the same defences. It is very difficult for all of us and very easy for them. It's another level.

"I have played more than 30 games against him and I play the part of the butcher, because, and I'm being totally sincere, it is impossible to stop Messi one-on-one without fouling him.

"If Messi faces me with the ball and I am alone, without fail I will grab him or something. I have to play with other weapons.

"I have to make things uncomfortable for him because if he feels comfortable, you're dead."