Countdown to kick-off is on as bwin launches blockbuster campaign

Europe’s leading sportsbook brand bwin is back for the new season with a ground-breaking multimillion Euro campaign. It launches with a Hollywood-style 90-second car chase to bring to life the excitement and exhilaration of the bwin experience, and is set to make football fans very happy indeed.

Called ‘The Race’, the campaign has been shot to capture the action and excitement of bwin’s high-octane brand and invites the audience to interact with the outcome of the ad’s high speed pursuit.

The 90-second theatrical ‘Black or Yellow’ launch film features black and yellow cars screeching through the streets, getting the audience on the edge of their seats before stopping suddenly and prompting them to back a winner. The production uses Stunt drivers who had worked on several Bond and Fast & Furious movies and was directed by Nima Nourizadeh, best known for his feature films Project X and American Ultra starring Jesse Eisenberg, as well directing music videos for stars including Dizzee Rascal, Lily Allen and Mark Ronson.

The Race is a fully integrated TV, cinema, social media, CRM and digital display campaign that will run across bwin’s European footprint. The campaign’s 90-second launch Ad will broadcast for the first time on Saturday 12 August and will be followed up with a 120 second version revealing the winner during the opening games of the UEFA Champions League in September. It represents the first major campaign from bwin since it was acquired by GVC in 2016.

Adam Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer of bwin, comments: “We have huge ambitions for bwin and with this campaign, we have set out to create an action packed interactive experience for our audience that sets us a million miles apart from the rest of the pack. When people think bwin, we want them to think excitement, action, entertainment and exhilaration.”

“There is more than a touch of Hollywood about our approach – we want to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and make them part of the excitement. With this campaign being the first of a trilogy running through the next 12 months we are making a big, bold statement that encapsulates our aim to cement bwin as Europe’s leading betting brand.”

The Race was created by BBH Sport with bwin and written by Paul Silburn, Chris Clarke and Matt Moreland, with Ewan Paterson as the Executive Creative Director.