Court cases, protests, bans and sacked managers, but Massimo Cellino leaves Leeds United in healthier circumstances

The one thing you cannot take away from Massimo Cellino is that he leaves Leeds United in far healthier and calmer circumstances than those he arrived in, chased out of an Elland Road car park in a taxi by vexed supporters who sensed from the off that their latest owner spelled trouble.

His arrival on a warped evening back in January 2014 became known afterwards as ‘Mad Friday’, but the madness never really stopped during three years of high jinks and questionable decisions. Yet the Italian departs on the back of Leeds’ most successful season in years under Garry Monk, with media rights mogul Andrea Radrizzani having bought the club outright on Tuesday and the Championship basket-case baton being swiped away last season to Nottingham, Birmingham and Blackburn.

Cellino’s time in Yorkshire will never be forgotten. Divisive, emotional, entertaining and infuriating, the continual conundrum was how such an intelligent and shrewd man could so often make inexplicable decisions. It was as if he revelled in the play, a thespian whose own stage was regularly more compelling than the football he seemed to love and hate.

In Italy there are other owners and chairmen cut from similar cloth, but English football had never seen anything like Cellino. For the most part he was a one-man band, certainly in the early months of his reign when he made bold promises despite inheriting a wretched mess from the former owners, the Bahrain-based investment bank Gulf Finance House (GFH).

Back then he was easily accessible, happy to speak at length on the phone when he needed some time to vent. On one particular afternoon he told me he had climbed into his office at the stadium through a window after being locked out.

His most significant error was perhaps not undertaking sufficient due diligence when buying Leeds in 2014. GFH had left the club in a dreadful state and it is little wonder Cellino’s target of promotion within two years and the re-purchase of Elland Road from private hands never materialised.

But while many problems were inherited, a vast number were created. There were seven managers in three years, numerous feuds of extreme severity and the abominable treatment of the club’s former welfare officer Lucy Ward, who won an unlawful dismissal and sexual discrimination case against the club at a tribunal.

Cellino hired a priest to bless the pitch, cooked the team a pre-match meal of pasta, stood with the fans at Brentford after being photographed eating a hot dog, and played guitar on stage at an end-of-year-awards party. There was also the small matter of two Football League bans, one which he served, and a more recent Football Association sanction regarding agent regulations and Ross McCormack's transfer to Fulham in 2014. Whenever he found himself accused of wrongdoing, Cellino denied all culpability.

He caused headaches for the League from the moment he arrived – particularly in 2015 when threatening to ban the Sky Sports cameras from Leeds' home match against Derby County – and carved ructions within a fanbase so disheartened by recent owners that elaborate protests became a necessary emotional therapy.

Cellino began by sacking Brian McDermott on 'Mad Friday', his first night in Leeds, only for the manager to be reinstated 48 hours later. McDermott was followed in the dugout by the unknown non-league coach David Hockaday, the Slovenian Darko Milanic, Uwe Rosler, Neil Redfearn and Steve Evans. Save for a short period under Redfearn (while Cellino was absent during a League suspension) there was never much unity until Monk's appointment, by far and away his best decision.

