Courtois copies Pique's infamous Neymar post as Costa remains at Chelsea

The Blues goalkeeper has reacted to the news that the Spain international is remaining at Stamford Bridge with a "he stays" social media message

Thibaut Courtois has channelled his inner Gerard Pique with a “he stays” social post regarding Diego Costa’s continued presence at Chelsea.

Despite being deemed surplus to requirements by Antoinio Conte, two-time Premier League title winner Costa has been unable to secure a move away from west London.

Atletico Madrid, who are working under the restrictions of a transfer ban, failed to put a deal in place before the La Liga transfer window closed on Friday.

That means Costa is going nowhere for now and has been included in Chelsea’s squad for the first half of the 2017-18 campaign , leading Courtois to copy a now infamous message from Barcelona defender Pique.

Back in July, as speculation shrouded the future of Brazilian forward Neymar at Camp Nou, Pique posted a “se queda” comment to his followers.

A couple of weeks later, the Samba star was on his way to Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking €222 million deal.

Pique insists that he always knew that Neymar was destined to move on and that he did not feel “tricked”.

There is no chance of Courtois finding himself in a similar position, with Costa seeing his potential exit doors slam shut.

It now remains to be seen what will happen with the 28-year-old over the coming months, with Conte making it clear that he is not part of his plans and the Spain international claiming that he has no intention of returning to the club after being made to feel like a “criminal” .