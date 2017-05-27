Courtois defends Moses over dive: He doesn’t need to apologise

The Nigerian had been criticised after seemingly exaggerating the impact of Chamberlain's challenge but Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois feels otherwise

Thibaut Courtois has leapt to the defence of Victor Moses, claiming the Nigeria need not apologise following Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal after he was sent off.

The Blues doubles hope vanished in tin air when Moses was shown a second yellow card for simulation during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Gunners at Wembley.

5 - Victor Moses is the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final (Smalling 2016, Zabaleta 2013, Reyes 2005, Moran 1985). Dismissed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017

According to the Belgian, the Gunners deserved to win but questioned Aaron Ramsey’s first goal.

‘We are obviously disappointed but I want to say congratulations to Arsenal. They played a good game,’ Courtois told BBC Sport.

‘The first goal should never have been allowed – it was clearly a handball and then Ramsey was offside because he he was interfering in play.



‘After that goal, we tried to play but they deserved it.

‘Then we went down to 10 men and the red card was correct. Victor Moses doesn’t need to apologise.’