Courtois would be a good signing for PSG – Meunier

The Belgium defender says his international team-mate has the profile to play for the Ligue 1 leaders but backs the keepers already on their books

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier would back any move the club made for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

There has been debate over whether Kevin Trapp or Alphonse Areola should be between the sticks for the Ligue 1 leaders, particularly after a blunder from the latter in Metz last week should have cost his side a goal.

Despite an assured performance from the former France Under-21 keeper in the 5-0 win at Celtic Park on Tuesday, it is an issue that is liable to rumble on, with Courtois, 25, one of the names touted as a potential replacement.

Meunier would be supportive of such a move.

“He's very strong, Courtois. He wouldn't be bad at PSG,” the Belgium international told Le Parisien.

“We've already got two good goalkeepers but Thibaut also has the profile, I think. He's very big - nearly two metres tall.”

The pair teamed up on international duty most recently at the beginning of the month, when Meunier scored a remarkable hat-trick in a 9-0 win over Gibraltar before Belgium defeated Greece 2-1 in Athens in which the PSG man created Romelu Lukaku’s winner.