Courtois makes 50th Belgium appearance against Greece

The shot-stopper needed less than six years to reach the half-century, and will be looking to mark the occasion with another step towards Russia

Thibaut Courtois made his 50th appearance for Belgium as the Red Devils continue their World Cup quest away to Greece on Sunday.

The Chelsea goalkeeper became the youngest shot-stopper to represent Belgium when he made his debut at the age of 19 back in November 2011.

And since then he has raced to his half-century in less than six years, with the landmark coming in Athens' Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Courtois himself marked the occasion on Twitter with a message to his followers stating his hopes for Belgium to make Russia 2018.