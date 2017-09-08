Courtois questions 'crazy' market as transfer fees rocket for average players

Thibaut Courtois considers the transfer market to be “crazy”, as fees continue to rise, but believes Chelsea did good summer business.

Antonio Conte endured a frustrating time on the recruitment front as he endeavoured to bolster his ranks at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning Premier League champions saw several players slip through their net, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fernando Llorente and Ross Barkley all opting against moves to the Blues.

They were, however, able to get late deals done for Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta, with Courtois conceding that it is difficult to find such value as asking prices for average performers sky rocket.

The Belgium international goalkeeper told Sky Sports News: "The market now is a bit crazy.

"Really high prices for players who maybe don't have that value. It makes it hard for teams to buy players for the right price.

"But after all I think Chelsea did a good job and I think we have a good squad to face the season."

Along with the fresh faces that could make their Chelsea debuts against Leicester on Saturday, the Blues are also preparing to welcome Eden Hazard back into the fold.

He is yet to feature domestically this season, having worked his way back from a broken ankle, but did figure for Belgium during the recent international break.

Courtois is looking forward to having his fellow countryman back in action, but has warned against placing too much expectation on a player still looking for full match sharpness.

He added: "He is ready, he is doing well and is ready to play.

"But we cannot forget he was injured for four months, he had surgery.

"You cannot expect - if he plays on Saturday, which is up to the manager - if he gets minutes you will see his quality but maybe he is not at his top form like he was last season and you cannot forget that.

"You have to go little by little I think. We are excited to have him back and I was happy to have him on the pitch with me against Gibraltar and Greece.

"I hope we can see the best Eden Hazard very soon."