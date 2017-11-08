Coutinho 'must have wanted Barcelona move' - Suarez

Luis Suarez is convinced Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will offer "a lot" to Barcelona should the Catalan giants make another attempt to sign the Brazilian.

The attacking midfielder was the subject of significant interest from Barca in the summer transfer window, with Coutinho identified as one of several candidates to replace Neymar after his switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Coutinho attempted to force a move himself, making it clear to Liverpool that his desire was to leave for Camp Nou, but the Premier League club held firm to keep their man.

Reports since have suggested that Barca will be going back in for Coutinho, and Suarez, who played with him for 18 months at Liverpool, is all for linking up with the former Inter talent once again.

