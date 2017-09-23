Coutinho becomes Premier League's top Brazilian with assist record

The 25-year-old's superb cross for Mohamed Salah saw him become the first Brazilian to rack up 30 assists in the Premier League

If Liverpool fans had any concerns over Philippe Coutinho after a tumultuous summer, they were quickly reassured in Saturday's game against Leicester City.

After seeing a potential move to Barcelona dismissed by Liverpool and then being kept out of the team through injury, the 25-year-old was unable to make the difference for the Reds in his first three appearances.

However, the Brazil international kept his place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the league meeting with Leicester and it took just 15 minutes for him to get back on form for his side.

With a wonderful cross for Mohamed Salah to head in at the far post, Coutinho picked up his 30th assist in 145 games in the English top flight for Liverpool. No Brazilian has set up more goals in the Premier League.

Coutinho followed that up with a sublime effort from outside the box. It is his 16th goal from distance in the Premier League - no player has scored more in the time since his debut in 2013.