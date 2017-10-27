Coutinho a doubt for Klopp's Wagner showdown

Jurgen Klopp has doubts over the fitness of Philippe Coutinho as he prepares to take Liverpool into battle against a Huddersfield Town outfit managed by former colleague David Wagner.

The German duo worked together at Borussia Dortmund and both left for English soil in 2015, with Klopp heading to Anfield and Wagner taking the helm at a Terriers team then residing in the Championship.

Liverpool 19/20 to beat Terriers to nil

He led the Yorkshire club to the Premier League last season, setting up Saturday's showdown with close friend Klopp, who could be without Coutinho as the Brazilian struggles with an adductor problem.

"It's not clear," said the Reds boss, who oversaw a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham last time out, when questioned on Coutinho's possible involvement. "Last week he had some back problems. During the week it settled with treatment. Now he has a problem with the abductor.

"We'll make the decision after training on Friday. He missed training yesterday, but that's all at the moment."

