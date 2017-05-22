Coutinho: Why I won't join Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern

Philippe Coutinho says he would rather be revered at Liverpool than be “just another player” at Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian continues to see his future at Anfield called into question despite being settled in his current surroundings and having committed to a new long-term contract in January.

That deal is intended to keep him at the club until at least 2022, by which time Coutinho will be approaching his 30th birthday.

The 24-year-old intends to see out the agreement, with there a desire on his part to continue ignoring transfer gossip and focus on establishing himself as a legend on Merseyside.

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil when quizzed on his future.

Philippe Coutinho Liverpool More

"Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

Coutinho helped Liverpool to wrap up a top-four finish in the 2016-17 campaign, meaning that they will be back in Champions League action next term.

He netted 14 times across all competitions for the Reds this season, with a personal best 13 of those efforts coming in Premier League fixtures.

It is those exploits which have attracted the likes of Barca and Bayern to his services, but Liverpool have no intention of selling and the man himself appears to have no desire to consider a change of scenery.