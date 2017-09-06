Coutinho flies back to England ahead of Liverpool reintegration

With rumours having circulated that he would refuse to play in the Champions League, the coming weeks at Anfield are sure to be interesting

Liverpool will be delighted to find out they do not have a Diego Costa-style situation on their hands as Philippe Coutinho has been pictured flying back to England with the rest of the Brazil squad's Premier League players.

Coutinho had been wrapped up in a 'will he, won't he' transfer saga involving a potential move to Barcelona, during which the attacker handed in a formal transfer request at Anfield in a bid to force through a move to Camp Nou.

Liverpool ultimately opted not to give in to the player and Barcelona's wishes, however, leaving the 25-year-old now with the unenviable task of returning to a club squad well aware that he had planned to leave them behind for pastures new.

Coutinho has not yet featured for The Reds in the Premier League this year, citing a back problem, then an illness, as reasons for staying on the sidelines as he tried to engineer a move away from England's top flight.

Having featured - and scored - for Brazil during the international break, and with national side coach Tite claiming the player was fit to play for 90 minutes, it is now up to Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp to clear the air if the former is to make a positive return to the pitch for his club side.