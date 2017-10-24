Frustrated Coutinho annoyed by 'preventable' goals leaked against Tottenham

Philippe Coutinho believes that Liverpool were the architects of their own downfall in their 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham on Sunday.

Two goals from Harry Kane, as well as strikes from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli, gave Spurs a comfortable victory over the Reds at Wembley, with Mauricio Pochettino's side racing into a 2-0 lead within 13 minutes.

Liverpool 11/8 for top four finish

Coutinho, who has been tracked by Barcelona and is likely to again be a transfer target next summer , was frustrated with his side's performance and insists that every one of Spurs' goals were preventable.

"The goals were goals that could have been prevented," he told ESPN Brasil .

"It started out wide and we end up conceding one of those goals the manager speaks about.

"He speaks a lot about this - we've conceded a lot of goals like this. And obviously in attack we were unable to score the goals necessary to draw or turn around the game.

"We were in the game during the first half then the goal we conceded made everything worse."

Defender Dejan Lovren was substituted after half an hour, with many pinning the blame for Spurs' first two goals on the Croatian.

