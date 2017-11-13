Coutinho and Isco inspire me, admits ‘assist king’ Duelund

Denmark Under-21 star Mikkel Duelund has said that he draws his inspiration from Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid star Isco.

The 20-year-old has been in explosive form for Midtjylland in the Danish top flight and his efforts were recently recognised as he was nominated for the Golden Boy 2017 award, which was ultimately won by Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, to be recognised among such company is testimony to his potential, while he has proven himself a talent for the present day by scoring five and creating seven in his team’s last six matches.

Given the players that he seeks to replicate, it is little wonder he has such impressive offensive numbers.

“I take most of my inspiration from Coutinho and Isco when I watch football on TV. They are truly great players in great leagues,” he told Goal.

“They play in my position, and they both play it the way I want to do. They are so talented, clever, creative - and deadly decisive in matches. And then they make the game beautiful to watch.”

