Coutinho to join Neymar at PSG? Liverpool star next in the sights of Agent Silva

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho could be set to join fellow countrymen Neymar and Thiago Silva at Paris Saint-Germain if the latter gets his way.

The French giants smashed the world transfer record over the summer to bring in one Brazilian from Barcelona for €222 million.

They could now be about to join the La Liga heavyweights in the battle for another, with Coutinho having registered on the radar at Camp Nou for some time.

Liverpool have been able to retain the services of their 25-year-old playmaker for now, but PSG defender Thiago Silva believes a big-money move could be pushed through in 2018.

He told Telefoot: "I talk a lot with Coutinho. I hope that at the end of the season or even before, it could be a nice surprise for us.

"I hope he will think well and that next year he will work with us."

