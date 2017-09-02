Coutinho mess a fitting end to Barca's shambolic summer as Real remain stronger

Transfer deadline day came and went for Barcelona. The Blaugrana had seemed certain to bring in at least one more forward before the end of the window, but their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho was a mess in the end - and it sums up a shambolic summer for the Catalan club.

Barca were rocked by the departure of Neymar at the beginning of August, when the Brazil forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million. Nevertheless, there was still time to strengthen the squad and straight away the plan was clear: not one signing, but two - Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Unfortunately for Barca, everyone in Europe knew about the €222m burning a hole in their pockets and Neymar's move served only to further inflate prices in an already overpriced market.

At the beginning of the summer, Borussia Dortmund had wanted €90m for Dembele. Realistically, however, the German club would have settled for far less than that for the French forward. That was until they realised Barca were desperate - and flushed with cash. Kerching!

Dembele ultimately left for an initial fee of €105m which alone makes him the world's second-most expensive footballer. On top of that, though, Barca agreed to pay up to €42m in variables and €33m of that is almost guaranteed in clauses such as the player making 50 appearances for the Catalan club (which he should manage in one season) and the Blaugrana qualifying for the Champions League in the next five seasons (which they have done every year since 2004).

Having sealed the Dembele deal, Barca turned their attentions to Coutinho. But Liverpool had said all summer long that the Brazil midfielder was not for sale and despite assertions from the Catalan media that he would arrive, nobody in England expected him to move.

If Barca knew that, then why did they keep pursuing Phil? Had they learned nothing from the energy wasted in chasing Marco Verratti earlier in the summer? Verratti wanted to join Barcelona and so too did Coutinho, but their teams shut the door and Barca's inability to secure either transfer is a damning indictment on the Catalan club in the current state.

Worst of all is the notion that perhaps they did not actually try that hard. Why did they waste so much time when the answer was "no"? Why were no other targets sought out until the penultimate day of the window? Moves for Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Monaco's Thomas Lemar were reported, but such transfers take time.

It was either incompetence or unwillingness to spend on a second star signing following Neymar's move. Whatever it was, it has left a sour taste for fans as the Barca board face a censure motion brought about by former presidential candidate Agusti Benedito.

