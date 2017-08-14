Coutinho left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad amid Barcelona interest

Philippe Coutinho is a notable absentee from Liverpool’s 22-man squad to face Hoffenheim in a Champions League play-off on Tuesday.

The Brazilian forward continues to be heavily linked with a big-money move to Barcelona, with a transfer request handed in at Anfield in an effort to force the issue.

Two bids from Camp Nou have already been knocked back for the 25-year-old, who is seen as the top choice to replace Neymar in Catalonia.

Barca have raised their offer from £72 million to £90m, but Liverpool remain reluctant to part with a player they tied to fresh terms in January.

While Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep Coutinho on his books, he is not in a position to call on him at present.

Liverpool drew their 2017-18 Premier League opener 3-3 with Watford without their most creative influence, with a back problem the reason for his absence.

He will now play no part in the club’s first European outing of the season, as they seek to take a positive step towards the Champions League group stage.

Daniel Sturridge is also missing from the travelling party heading to Germany, with the England international striker still nursing a thigh injury he picked up in a pre-season clash with Bayern Munich.

Liverpool squad to face Hoffenheim: Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Lovren, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Mane, Salah, Firmino, Kent, Solanke, Origi, Gomez, Klavan, Flanagan, Robertson, Matip, Grujic, Mignolet, Karius, Ward.

Klopp remained quiet on the issue of Coutinho's future when quizzed on the matter following Saturday's stalemate at Vicarage Road.

He told Sky Sports: "I cannot say a lot about it.

"I am responsible for the whole team, all these players, and I need to focus on the players who are available. I have no influence on the players who aren't available."