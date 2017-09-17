Coutinho opens up on failed Barcelona move but insists his focus is firmly on Liverpool

The diminutive Reds playmaker has spoken about his failed move to Camp Nou, insisting he is again focused on playing for the Anfield club

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has revealed the details behind his collapsed transfer to Barcelona, admitting he and his family were excited about the move to Camp Nou.

The Brazil international was marked by the Catalan club as a replacement for Neymar following his countryman's record-breaking €222 million switch to Paris Saint-Germain last month.

Despite Coutinho telling Liverpool he wanted to go ahead and leave for La Liga, before handing in an official transfer request in view of forcing a move through, the Reds refused to sell.

Now, having made his Premier League return to Jurgen Klopp's side in the club's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday, Coutinho insists he is solely focused on giving his best to the Merseyside club.

Coutinho told ESPN Brasil: "What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested, sometimes you don’t, and in my case, as everybody knows, I got interested, my family too.

"But as I’ve always said, it’s a great honour to receive an offer from such a great club like that, but it’s also a great honour being here - Liverpool is great club worldwide.

"Now I’m here and I’ll give my best, as always."

Klopp named Coutinho in the Reds' first team for the first time this season at the weekend, with Sadio Mane serving the first of his three-match ban for his sending off against Manchester City.

He was eventually replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Klopp citing cramp as the reason behind the swap.

The draw leaves Liverpool in eighth position after five league games.