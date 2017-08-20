Coutinho, Van Dijk & Diego Costa: Transfer market horribly stacked against players

You may not find your heart bleeding for a multi-millionaire footballer in his quest to force a transfer from the club at which he is contracted to one he’d prefer to represent.

And this summer has brought an unusual number of high-profile cases in which players have made it known that they are no longer interested in playing for their clubs.

Many football fans can only see these circumstances through the prism of what is best for their teams. You’ll often hear it said that “no player is bigger than the club” - in that the will of the club as a company supersedes that of the worker as the individual.

It’s been asked, for example, that if Virgil van Dijk was so desperate to leave Southampton then why did he sign a six-year contract last year? Well, the same reason you or I would sign a big contract – stability and protection.

Famous Premier League players earn a lot of money but that shouldn’t preclude them from having the same employment rights as the rest of us. Van Dijk might feel he should have the right that most workers take for granted – the right to change jobs.

Diego Costa is currently at home in Lagarto, Brazil, preparing to take any necessary action to make Chelsea sell him to Atletico Madrid.

Costa alleges that his manager, Antonio Conte, communicated that his services would no longer be required for the season ahead. In any reasonable workplace that counts as notice being served. But this is football.

Costa may no longer be any use to Chelsea as a person or a footballer but he is still expected to make them a lot of money. How? They want him to come to work with no intention of ever playing him, bust his ass in training to make sure Chelsea get top dollar from Atletico in the market.

But where else would an employee be informed that he is no longer part of the plans only to be forced to turn up to work?

No everyday person being honest with themselves would ever deny having looked for a better job even while still working in their existing one. It’s how the world works.

How many Liverpool fans sit on the Kop lamenting Philippe Coutinho’s behaviour in the full knowledge that they may well have done the same thing to their own employers?

Coutinho would prefer to be in Barcelona for many reasons but the restrictions in football’s labour conditions are denying him that chance. His dream move to Barcelona might only come this once and he’s entitled to grasp it.

In every other walk of life people stand up for the little man but when it comes to football fans take the corporation’s side every time.

