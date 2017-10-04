The Covert Agent: Ante Milicic offered Wanderers coaching job, wants big money deal

EXCLUSIVE: Goal's resident spy reveals the Socceroos assistant has been offered the job but will only take it on his strict conditions

Western Sydney Wanderers have offered their vacant coaching role to No.1 target Ante Milicic, who has responded he will only consider the job on his terms with a big-money contract.

The Covert Agent can reveal Wanderers owner Paul Lederer has made contact with Milicic but the Socceroos assistant wants $1.5 million over three seasons and full control of the football department, including bringing in his own coaching team, if he were to take over from Tony Popovic.

It is understood Milicic will not be budging from this position after turning down the Newcastle Jets in the off-season because similar terms could not be met - a discussion he had before the Hunter club appointed current coach Ernie Merrick.

Milicic has only recently relocated his family to Croatia with the football development of his talented 14-year-old son Daniel the number one factor, and is keen to be financially compensated for a move back to Australia.

Wanderers owner Paul Lederer is a big fan of Milicic's coaching style - which is more flexible and attacking than the discipline-heavy approach from Popovic.

The club has yet to decide whether they will meet Milicic's terms.