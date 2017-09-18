The Covert Agent: Football legend Alex Tobin quits because of FFA technical director

Goal's resident spy reveals a great of the Australian game has quit his role because of a lack of respect shown to him

Australian legend Alex Tobin quit his position at Football NSW because of differences with FFA technical director Eric Abrams.

The Covert Agent can reveal Tobin, who was the technical director at FNSW, left his role because he was finished with taking orders from Abrams.

It is understood Tobin was unhappy with the lack of respect and knowledge shown by the Belgian, who took over in the job from Han Berger in 2014.

Tobin has now taken the technical director role with the Hills Football Association.

The Covert Agent believes football in Australia is going backwards under foreign technical directors and the opinion of decorated former Socceroo Tobin and other key figures support this assertion.