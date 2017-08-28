The Covert Agent: Jason Davidson to leave Huddersfield for greener pastures

Goal's exclusive Australian spy can reveal the Socceroo defender is keen play senior football with the World Cup looming

Australian left-back Jason Davidson is set to depart Premier League club Huddersfield Town for Croatia in a bid to secure first-team football ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Covert Agent can reveal Croatian champions HNK Rijeka are keen to add the 26-year-old to their squad and are waiting on the player to finalise a mutual termination from his contract with the Terriers.

Davidson, who spent last season on loan at Dutch club Groningen during Huddersfield's run to Premier League promotion, has been frozen out by coach David Wagner and is training with club's under-23 players.

The Melbourne-born defender hasn't appeared for the Socceroos since November 2015 despite previously being an important part of national team coach Ange Postecoglou's plans - as evident by his three starts in the 2014 World Cup group stage.

He also played a crucial role in Australia's run to 2015 Asian Cup glory, scoring the second goal in the 2-0 semi-final victory against the UAE.

Davidson made a name for himself at Dutch side Heracles Almelo between 2011-14 before securing a move to West Bromwich Albion, where he made five appearances.

After being moved on to Huddersfield for the start of the 2015-16 season, Davidson played 30 times for the club before Wagner decided he wasn't a part of the club's future.