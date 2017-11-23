The Covert Agent: Kevin Muscat likely to be long-term Socceroos coach after European interim

EXCLUSIVE: Goal's resident spy reveals the Victory boss is favourite to take over the role, but not until after Russia

The FFA are keen for Melbourne Victory's Kevin Muscat to be the long-term coach of the Socceroos, but not until he has done an apprenticeship under a European mentor at the World Cup.

The Covert Agent can reveal governing body head honchos Steven Lowy and David Gallop want to appoint a European manager to replace the departed Ange Postecoglou for Russia, with Muscat serving as an assistant coach

Once Australia's World Cup journey concludes, Muscat would take over as coach to prepare the team for the 2019 Asian Cup in the UAE.

It's believed the arrangement would allow Muscat to coach out the season with Victory and not be forced to leave the A-League club mid-season.

The FFA are yet to decide on a shortlist of European managers but want to make a decision on the interim appointment within the next two months.