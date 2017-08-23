The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City set to duel over Nico Martinez's brother

Goal's exclusive Australian spy can reveal the two Victorian heavyweights are keen to sign the brother of a former Wanderer

Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City are set to battle for the signature of former Argentina international Juan Manuel Martinez.

The 31-year-old winger, nicknamed 'Burrito', is the older brother of former Western Sydney Wanderers attacker Nico Martinez, who departed the A-League at the end of last season.

The Covert Agent can reveal City are aware of Victory's interest and are keen to get one over their derby rivals after Kevin Muscat poached James Troisi from under the nose.

Martinez has earned four caps for Argentina and is currently plying his trade for Ecuadorian club Liga de Quito, after spells with Argentine giants Boca Juniors and Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians.

His playing style involves occupying wide pockets in a similar way to current A-League stars Milos Ninkovic and Diego Castro.