The Covert Agent: South Melbourne can't be in the A-League - they struggle to pay their coach

The Covert Agent reveals the proud Victorian club have had wage issues and he believes they are not ready for the big league

A-League aspirant South Melbourne is often late with payments to its coach and is not ready to participate in the national team competition, according to Goal's resident football spy.

The Covert Agent can reveal the club is often three-to-four months late with wages for coach Chris Taylor - who has taken them to three NPL grand finals and this season's FFA Cup semi-final.

It is understood Taylor had not been paid in months while South Melbourne was unveiling Brazilian superstar Roberto Carlos as their new manager, an appointment that will go ahead if they get an A-League franchise.

The Covert Agent wants to know how the club plan on generating the required revenue stream of $10 million for a lower-level A-League franchise, when they struggle to meet payments with an operating budget of $1.2 million in the NPL.

"My advice to South Melbourne chairman Bill Papastergiadis is to stop torturing a great club with faulty myths and misrepresentations and enjoy the romance of the upcoming FFA Cup semi-final against Sydney FC - a position your coach and players have put you in," The Covert Agent said.

Hellas will host the Sky Blues next month at Lakeside Stadium for a spot in the national cup final.