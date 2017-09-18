Cowboys' value climbs to $4.8bn atop Forbes' NFL list

Five years ago, the Dallas Cowboys were the only NFL team valued at $2billion, but now 27 of the 32 franchises are worth that much.

The Dallas Cowboys' worth has risen to $4.8billion, making them the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, according to Forbes' annual rankings released on Monday.

Five years ago, the Cowboys were the only team in the league worth more than $2bn, but now, Forbes has reported that the average NFL franchise is worth $2.5bn, up eight per cent from last year.

All but five of the NFL's 32 teams are worth at least $2bn, while the Buffalo Bills are last on that list, valued at $1.6bn.

The Cowboys, heavily beaten 42-17 at the Denver Broncos on Sunday to fall to 1-1 this season, are up 14 per cent with profits of $350million, according to Forbes, "thanks to a booming merchandise business and the revenue opportunities at their new practice facility, The Star."

At almost $5bn, Jerry Jones' team is the most valuable franchise in any sport worldwide.

Rounding out the top five most valuable NFL teams are: the New England Patriots ($3.7bn), the New York Giants ($3.3bn), the Washington Redskins ($3.1bn) and the San Francisco 49ers ($3.05bn).