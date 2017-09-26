Cowboys coach Green dismissed tiredness talk as 'a load of c**p'

North Queensland Cowboys have been on the road throughout the NRL finals, but Paul Green said that will not be used as an excuse.

Paul Green said any talk of travel fatigue from his North Queensland Cowboys players would be dismissed as "a load of c**p" as they prepare to face Melbourne Storm in the NRL grand final.

The Cowboys beat Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters on the road to set up a showdown with the Storm on Sunday.

North Queensland are due to head back to Sydney on Wednesday to gear up for the clash with the minor premiers at ANZ Stadium.

Green warned spending so much time away from home in recent weeks will not be used as an excuse if his side fall short.

The coach said: "From day one I said, 'get that out of your head because it's an excuse'.

"A load of c**p. It's the same size field, you're playing 13 players. You can let things like that be an excuse for poor performance. Early on in the piece, it was something we had to confront.

"Routine is good and it's a winning routine. We need to be smart about how we manage training and recovery but we've got a pretty good handle on that.

"We ran eighth so we knew straight away we wouldn't be playing at home. The boys have been terrific. They have embraced it and gotten on to the job, a real tick to them mentally."