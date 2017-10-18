Cowboys RB Elliott eligible to play after latest court ruling

Ezekiel Elliott will be able to play in the Dallas Cowboys' week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

United States District Judge Paul Crotty on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order preventing the NFL from enforcing its six-game suspension against the running back.

Crotty was asked to rule on a request for a restraining order after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit Elliott’s attorneys filed in Dallas seeking to have the suspension overturned.

NFL Players Association lawyers representing Elliott filed the motion for a temporary restraining order in U.S. District Court before the 5th Circuit upheld Elliott's suspension, which indicated the NFLPA was anticipating that ruling.

The NFL suspended Elliott after it determined he violated the league's domestic-violence policy when he was accused of assaulting a woman last year. Police dropped criminal charges because of insufficient evidence, but Elliott was still subject to punishment by the league.

Elliott has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries for the Cowboys, who are currently on a bye week.