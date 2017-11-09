Cowboys RB Elliott suspended after court denies emergency motion

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is back on after the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied his request for an emergency motion.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is back on after a hearing in New York on Thursday saw the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deny his request for an emergency injunction.

A series of injunctions and restraining orders have allowed Elliott to play to this point, but a three-judge panel decided against yet another injunction, meaning he is not currently eligible to return until the Cowboys' December 24 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL Players Association has reportedly told ESPN that Elliott will not play "while we argue." The court says the appeal will be heard on an expedited appeal.

The NFLPA has argued a suspension would irreparably harm Elliott's career. The NFL, however, said roughly 100 players have been suspended for approximately 500 games over the past season and a half, therefore "Elliott's claim of irreparable injury is indistinguishable from those that could be made by 100 other players."

Elliott is second in the NFL with 783 rushing yards and tied for the league lead with seven rushing scores for the Cowboys, who are 5-3 going into this weekend's game with the Atlanta Falcons.



The six-game suspension stems from a domestic violence allegation by Elliott's former girlfriend in July of 2016. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell initially decided there was enough "persuasive evidence supporting" Tiffany Thompson's allegations of domestic abuse.

The union immediately appealed Goodell's decision and Elliott has been able to play while the case works its way through the legal system, seemingly leading to tension between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Goodell.