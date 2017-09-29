Cowboys running back Elliott tells critics to 'shut up'

Ezekiel Elliot, 22, was blunt when asked about his slow start to the NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten off to a slow start this NFL season, but says it has nothing to do with his foot speed.

A Pro-Bowl selection in 2016, Elliott has rushed for 192 yards and one touchdown through three games in 2017, but he is averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry which is well down from his 5.1 yards a rush he averaged as a rookie.

When asked by a reporter if he has lost a step this season, the 22-year-old was blunt with his answer.

"Shut up," Elliott said.

"You don't feel like you're any slower?" a reporter asked.

"No," he finished.

Elliot had a career-worst eight yards on nine carries in the Cowboys' week-two loss to the Denver Broncos, and apart from a 30-yard run in the win over the Arizona Cardinals, he rushed for 50 yards on 21 carries.

He will try to break out against a Los Angeles Rams defence that is ranked fourth-worst against the rush.

