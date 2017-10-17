Craig Shakespeare 'sacked as Leicester City manager'
Craig Shakespeare has reportedly been sacked as Leicester City manager less than 24 hours after his side's 1-1 draw against West Brom.
Shakespeare was appointed to replace Claudio Ranieri on a caretaker basis in February before he was handed the role full time ahead of the 2017/18 season.
However, Leicester have won just one match so far this season and Shakespeare has paid the price for the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.
More to follow...