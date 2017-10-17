Craig Shakespeare sacking, however unfair, once again damages the perception of British managers

Craig Shakespeare said last week that Premier League managers are only ever four games away from a crisis. In the end, for him, it turned out to be just the one.

The dismal 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion left Leicester City in the bottom three and for a club that won the league two campaigns ago, that reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, and, however realistically, expected more, that was never going to be accepted for long.

That a manager is sacked four months after signing a three-year contract, and after just eight league games, is always a surprise but, at the same time, there was always something of a decidedly temporary feel to Shakespeare’s stewardship.

In fact, it always appeared that contract had not been wholeheartedly awarded in the first place. If it had been, he would have been given more time. Shakespeare came in to fire-fight and appeared to be dampening down the flames ever since.

Undoubtedly, Leicester’s ambition – realistic or otherwise – partly did for him. It is tough for any owner to taste such glory as winning the league and then settle for a relegation fight. Season after season. Leicester’s Thai owners expected the team to be challenging the top six after a second summer of investment with £80 million spent without maybe taking into account that the Big Six had re-armed themselves to an even greater degree.

Craig Shakespear More