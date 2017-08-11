Craig Shakespeare disappointed at referee for missing Mesut Ozil handball in Leicester's loss to Arsenal

Craig Shakespeare said he was disappointed that referee Mike Dean did not give Leicester City a free-kick for a Mesut Ozil handball before Aaron Ramsey’s game-changing equaliser in their 4-3 defeat at Arsenal, but more disappointed with his side by not defending the subsequent corner properly.

The 2015-16 champions had been 3-2 ahead with seven minutes left at the Emirates, only for substitutes Ramsey and Olivier Giroud to claim a late win for Arsene Wenger’s side. The ball visibly rolled down Ozil’s arm just before the third, but Shakespeare still felt his side should have been much more alert.

“Disappointed the referee didn't give it because he had a great view but then we have to defend the corner given. You would like him to give that but once he gives it we have to defend the second phase better. You need to be aware of your man and we clearly didn't defend that as well as what we can do.”

Shakespeare said his dressing room had been “dejected” but that they could still take positives out of the game.

“When you get a defeat the natural reaction is to be disappointed with the overall result. Have to take some positives. At the moment I have a dejected dressing room but to come here and score three has to be pleasing but it doesn't feel like it.

When we get back and reflect on the goals we scored and how compact and disciplined we were and the game plan I thought it worked very well. We saw it through for 83 minutes and then conceded two late set plays in the manner we did is hard to take.

“The disciplined performance [was a positive]. We counter attacked well. As a a team we showed our resilience and played and created chances when we could.”

Shakespeare also praised the sharpness and work of Jamie Vardy, who scored twice.

“I thought all pre season he has looked sharp and fit and we all know in terms of his attributes he can be a nuisance and we encourage him to do that and our midfielder to play the ball in behind and he has come in tonight and got the goals which his performance deserved.”