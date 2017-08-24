'I crashed my car at 296mph while trying to break the land speed record. Here's what that feels like'

It’s a funny moment, when you’re sitting in your car and everybody around you has suddenly disappeared in a hurry.

When your car is 28 feet long, slimmer than Cara Delevingne, and powered by a turbojet engine from a Seventies Saudi Air Force Strikemaster fighter plane, that is.

We want to break the Motorsport Association’s UK land speed record of 301.670 mph established by Colin Fallows in July 2007. This is just a test run, our first serious run with a car that is finally working properly. But anything over 261 mph would be nice, so that with a return run we can break the UK Timing Association’s UK record as a starting point.





Moments before, everything was bustle, bustle.

Your crew has towed you into position on Elvington Airfield, outside York, and you’re sitting about 475 metres from a measured 500 metre distance, marked out by yellow and black marker boards on entry and on exit. Crucially, the right-hand exit board also has a red light. That will be your sole point of focus in a moment.

You’re all kitted up in flameproof gear supplied by Alpinestars; black and grey overalls with a big DUO logo on the front, because the team you’ve fought to build these past nine years is sponsored by a wonderful guy called Alex Moss, chief of DUO Plc, who in a different way might just be as crazy (read passionate) as you are. Yellow and black boots and gloves. A black carbon fibre helmet that’s as light as possible, because soon your head will weigh four times what it normally does.

Your elder son Tom, the crew chief, loves you, you know that. But you could be forgiven for forgetting it when he leans in and tightens the three-inch wide TRS five-point seat belts, then tightens them even more so that you are hunched down like a gnome in the cockpit, and unable to draw further breath. You’ll soon be glad of that.

To the right, you hear and feel engineer Paul Jewell inserting the cables that will link your car – STAY GOLD, in a bastardised use of the Robert Frost poem – to a 36-volt electrical supply in your black Mitsubishi tow car, Monster Truck.

You hear the click, click, click as the bangers ignite the turbine behind your head, and it starts a slow whine before firing. The needle of the jetpipe temperature gauge swings monetarily to 1,000 degrees C, then settles at a nice 650 as the engine idles at 40 per cent. Outside, people think its screaming its head off. Oh no, there’s plenty more to come.

Bill Smith, he of Bluebird K7 rescue from Coniston Water and subsequent rebuild fame, and one of the most instrumental figures in the project, gives you the A-OK diver’s sign. All clear.

It only needs Graham Sykes, in charge of scrutineering on behalf of the UK Timing Association which is running this expensive and bespoke event, to move to one side, and the moment of truth has arrived.

